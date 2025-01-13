John “Carl” McLaughlin

John “Carl” McLaughlin, 86, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully Jan. 7, 2025, after a lengthy illness.

Born Jan. 14, 1938, in Carrollton, he was the beloved son of the late Loren and Anita McLaughlin.

Carl was a proud graduate of Carrollton High School. Following his marriage to Carol Louise Hawk, he pursued entrepreneurial endeavors, owning a store in Creston, Ohio, for a period of time. His strong work ethic also led him to meaningful careers at Republic Steel and the Carroll County Garage.

A dedicated public servant, Carl was a member of the Carrollton Village Fire Department, where he served his community with pride and commitment.

Carl’s legacy lives on through his family. He is survived by his son, Doug (June) McLaughlin; his daughter, Lori (Mark) Miller; his grandchildren, Drew Miller, Danea Parker, Ashleigh Neice, and Kyley McLaughlin; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Centreville Village, the Arbors at Minerva, and Aultman Hospice for their compassionate care.

In accordance with Carl’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private family service was held to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Aultman Hospice in Carl’s memory. Gifts can be made online at Aultman.org/hospicegifts or by mailing a check payable to The Aultman Foundation, 2600 Sixth St. SW, Canton, OH 44710.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.