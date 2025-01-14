Charles N. Cather

Charles Noel Cather, 98, of Waynesburg, passed away at Aultman Health Foundation on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.

Charles was born in Glenville, WV, on March 31, 1926, to French and Clara (Smith) Cather.

Charles served in the Army during World War II, where he was stationed in the Philippines, Japan, and Thailand. He worked at St. Regis/Georgia Pacific for 33 years and served with the Malvern Police Department for 25 years. Additionally, he volunteered with the Carroll County Fire Department.

Charles is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dorothy (Johnson) Cather of Waynesburg; two sons, Charles L. (Joan) Cather and Bill Smarr; two daughters, Terri (Eric) Welch and Cheri Keller; grandchildren, Heath (Emily), Heather (Jerry), Ashley (Tim), and Noah; and great-grandchildren, Trapper, Tyson, Ava, Jameson, Tyler, and Carson.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Wilford, Gerald, Beulah, Clarence, Orpha, Myrtle, Phillip, Wilbur, Dessie, Harry, Howard, and Foster.

A funeral service will be held at V.F.W. Post 4120, 213 Roosevelt St., Minerva, Ohio 44657, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at 2 p.m. with Randy Donaldson officiating.

Burial will follow at Baxter Ridge Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may express their condolences on the funeral home’s website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 330-863-0441