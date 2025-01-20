David L. Berry

David L. Berry, 60, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1964, to Paul and Ruth Berry.

David graduated from Carrollton High School and worked at Noramco as a maintenance man. His hobbies included hunting, tractor pulls, training horses, and NASCAR. He enjoyed watching football and could often be found at the Midvale Raceway.

David was preceded in death by his first wife, Debra E. Berry, on May 24, 2013; his father, Paul Berry; and his brothers Bobby, Razz, and Dale.

Survivors include his wife, Mary E. Berry, whom he married Sept. 3, 2020; his siblings, Patty Atkins of Carrollton and George (Kim) Berry of Carrollton; and his mother, Ruth Berry, of Carrollton. He is also survived by his children, DeAnn Williamson of Carrollton, Kayla (Ryan) Pape of Scio, Micheal Moore of Marcus, Iowa, Shelly Manbeck of Scio, and Coby Manbeck of Correctionville, Iowa. He leaves behind 14 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two nieces, Audrey (Jody) Grove and Michelle Atkins.

Calling hours will be held Jan. 24 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home.

The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Perrysville Cemetery.