Dean Scharver

Dean Scharver, 72, of Magnolia, Ohio, peacefully passed away at home on Jan. 15, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of life will be held on Dean’s family farm in the form of a fishing rodeo in early spring. The date and time are to be determined.

The full obituary may be read, and condolences may be left, at www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon Funeral Home, 330-866-9425