John Horn

John Horn, 73, of Minerva, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Jan. 16, 2025.

Born July 11, 1951, in Lancaster, Ohio, he was the son of the late Gerald and Delilah Rager Horn.

John and his wife attended Carrollton Bible Chapel for 45 years. Known for his sense of humor, he brought joy to many and held a special place in his heart for children and the elderly. He loved cooking for those who were ill, and his wife shared that the Lord often placed him in the right place at the right time to administer CPR or protect someone from injury.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen; his daughter, Amanda K. Shepherd; and his sons, Benjamin A. Horn and James W. Horn. He was a proud grandfather to eight grandchildren and a great-grandfather to eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Kevin Horn and Tim Horn, as well as his in-laws, Dave and Kay Evans.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy and Jean.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Carrollton Bible Chapel, officiated by Rev. Dr. Charles Wilson.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

John will be interred at Augusta Cemetery. Dodds Funeral Homes assisted with arrangements.