Melvin Green

Melvin Green, 75, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Astoria Rehabilitation in Canton.

The son of the late Norman and Mable Green, he was born in Franklin, North Carolina, on Sept. 15, 1949.

Melvin was a graduate of Canton South High School. He married Nancy (Cryder) on June 23, 1973, and enjoyed every adventure with her until her passing on Oct. 31, 2018. Melvin was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Timken in 2005.

He is survived by his sister, Darlean Addis of Kensington; his sister-in-law, Beth (Bob) Herbst; and his brother-in-law, Richard (Mary) Cryder of Canton. Melvin also has four nieces: Jennifer Addis, Stacey Kouzelos, Shelley Harkness, and Devon Herbst; and seven nephews: Oscar Addis III, Matthew Addis, Tom Wesley, Ben Wesley, Abe Wesley, Jeff Cryder, and Doug Harkness. He also leaves behind 14 great-nieces and nephews: Luke Addis, Olivia Addis, Benjy Wesley, Sammy Wesley, Elliotte Wesley, Sorsha Wesley, Katherine Schwein, Gabby Kouzelos, Jackson Cryder, Juliette Cryder, Sara Harkness, Lauren Harkness, Alaina Harkness, and Ally Harkness.

Along with Nancy and his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Myra Wesley; brother-in-law, Oscar Addis Jr.; and brother-in-law, David Larson.

Funeral services for Melvin will be held Friday, Jan. 24, at noon at Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.