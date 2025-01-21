Ann Marie Hank

Ann Marie Hank, 86, of Massillon, passed away January 19 in her home.

She was born June 26, 1938, in Massillon to John and Caroline Popa.

Ann retired from Blue Cross-Blue Shield and American Roads Machinery in Minerva. She was an avid artist, watercolor painter, and loved to crochet. She was a member of St. George Romanian Catholic Cathedral in Canton and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Massillon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil Hank; a half-sister, Ray; a half-brother, Olympic; and stepchildren, David Hank, Mary Ellen Hank, and Sherry Valentine.

She is survived by a stepdaughter, Janice Hank (Lois Hirshberg) of Cape Cod, MA; stepgrandchildren, Megan Maynard, Matthew Valentine, and the Sima family.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. in the St. George Romanian Catholic Cathedral in Canton with Very Reverend Fr. Ovidiu Marginean officiating.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to services, from 10-11 a.m.

Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery in Minerva.

A funeral luncheon will follow the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. George’s Cathedral or the Humane Society.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.