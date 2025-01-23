Auman breaks historic barrier

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

USAF career airman Fawn M. Auman was sworn in Jan. 15 by Judge Michael V. Repella II as the first female member of the Carroll County Veterans Service Commission.

“It is kind of unbelievable,” Auman said. “To be chosen out of anyone in Carroll County is a humbling experience.”

Those present to congratulate and support Auman included American Legion Post 428 Chaplain Tim Cashen, Veterans Service Commission At-Large Commissioner, VFW, and American Legion Post 428 Adjutant and Finance Officer Thomas Barnett, American Legion Post 428 First Vice Fred Barnett, Veterans Service Commission At-Large Commissioner and Korean and Vietnam veteran Tom Indorf, Dog Warden Cason Leggett, Assistant Dog Warden Merle Long, and Clerk of Courts William Wohlwend.

American Legion Post 428 endorsed Auman at its Dec. 5 meeting, where she was unanimously voted to serve a five-year term. The position was vacated by Thomas E. McMillan, Jr.

Auman, born and raised in Fox Township, Carroll County, graduated from Carrollton High School in 2001. She joined the U.S. Air Force and retired as a senior noncommissioned officer after 20 years of service. During her military career, Auman earned a bachelor’s degree from Ashford University and another degree in criminal justice. She currently works part-time at the Carroll County Dog Shelter.

“I really would like to be known for being here on my merits and accomplishments rather than being the first female in Carroll County to have this honor,” Auman said. “This is not the first time I have been the first female. I was the first female in my unit to become a master sergeant.”

“I am proud of you and your service,” Chaplain Tim Cashen said. “Thank you for your service.”

Carroll County is home to five American Legion posts: Carrollton Post 428, Malvern Post 375, Minerva Post 357, Dellroy Post 475, and Sherrodsville Post 660.

“In this current day and age, when many women are stepping forward to answer the call to military service, veteran Fawn Auman represents an added view and diverse opinion to what was once an all-male-dominated culture,” American Legion Post 428 Commander Dan Dexter wrote in a letter to Judge Michael V. Repella II.