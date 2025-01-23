Carrollton school board reorganizes for 2025

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

The Carrollton Exempted Village School District’s Board of Education held its reorganizational meeting on Jan. 14. Board President Dan Ries was re-elected president, and Steven Pridemore retained his position as vice president. The board also received framed certificates for “School Board Appreciation Month.”

Board meetings were set for the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m., except for June 27 and Nov. 4, which will be held on special dates.

Board member Jonathan Naylor was approved to retain the Legislative Liaison position, and Board member Jamie Matoszkia retained the Student Achievement position. Pridemore was voted as School Board Association delegate, with Ries as the backup. Ries also remained on the Buckeye Career Board for his second three-year term.

At the regular meeting, held immediately after the organizational meeting, Superintendent Dave Davis thanked the district’s bus drivers for their work during the recent stretch of bad weather. Davis also thanked Tom Fry for assisting with road checks to determine whether to cancel school.

“It seems like whatever decision I make, I have those who complain, but we have to do what is best for the kids,” said Davis. “I could get complaints for canceling one day and complaints for not canceling another day, but we do what we can, and it is not a decision taken lightly.”

Davis recognized the Board of Education for their efforts in keeping the district running smoothly and for providing guidance to him and the staff.

He also announced the district is implementing a new communication method called “Rooms.” This system, part of the current all-call, text, and push notification platform, will allow teachers and coaches to send messages to entire classes or teams. Teachers will receive training on Feb. 3, and parents will receive invitations to join soon after.

“Rooms will be a place for everyone, and texts will be archived,” Davis said. “Basically, we can create every bus route and give information just to those it affects. It could target just parents and students on that route and leave everyone else be. We hope all parents will join the system.”

In an unrelated matter, Davis said he spoke with an auctioneer regarding the sale of the school area and house. The process will occur in two phases: tearing down the old Technology Learning Center building, followed by lot splits and the sale of the house in the fall. He noted that a face-to-face live auction is recommended instead of an internet auction.

In other business, the board:

-APPROVED two board members for each committee, including: Transportation, Matoszkia and Naylor; Athletics, Naylor and Pridemore; Policies, Matoszkia and Seck; Curriculum/Technology, Seck and Naylor; Building and Grounds, Pridemore and Ries; Finances, Pridemore and Ries; and Safety, Matoszkia and Seck. Pridemore will serve as designee.

-HEARD Davis report Dec. 20 was another well-done Grandparents Day at the elementary school, with approximately 1,500 attendees singing carols with their grandkids. Seck played her accordion for the 40th year.

-HEARD Reeves discuss feedback from the new building tour. Survey respondents noted surprise at the large classrooms and ample storage. Concerns included the boys’ bathrooms having one toilet and two urinals, with some comments about urinals not extending to the floor. Questions focused on unknown procedures for arrival/dismissal, lunch, recess, and extra furniture pieces.

-HEARD that on Feb. 3, elementary teachers and secretaries will receive training on using technology and sound systems in the new building.

-APPROVED the new calendar, with Option 1 receiving 46 of 89 votes. The calendar includes a three-day week, a long spring break, and ends after Memorial Day.

-HEARD Matoszkia congratulate the 5th Grade Spelling Bee winners advancing to districts on Jan. 23: Clark Robidoux, Jaffer Zuniga, Arabella Whaley, Declan Loveless, Vilisa Church, and Kennedy Butler.

-HEARD a financial report from Treasurer Amy Spears and approved payment of bills.

-APPROVED an unpaid leave of absence for bus driver Terri Gozdan, effective Feb. 21.

-APPROVED substitute Melissa F. Hilliard, effective Jan. 15, for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

-APPROVED a supplemental contract for Noah Mendez as CHS assistant wrestling coach.

-Set the next meeting for Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. in the Carrollton High School Extended Learning Space.