Huebner Subaru gives to local food pantry

Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Huebner Subaru of Carrollton donated children’s shoes, socks, and coats to the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and St. Vincent de Paul on Jan. 16 as part of Subaru’s “Subaru Loves to Help” initiative in conjunction with Operation Warm.

“I am thankful for the donations from the Subaru Manufacturing Company and Huebner Subaru with Operation Warm,” said Loaves and Fishes Director Rev. Gordon Warner.

Josh Cole and Shane Thomas of Huebner Subaru delivered a truck full of supplies to the Loaves and Fishes headquarters and helped unload them alongside Warner and volunteers from both Loaves and Fishes and St. Vincent de Paul.

“These essential items not only help keep children protected, warm and dry, they can also have an impact on a child’s mental and emotional well-being,” said Huebner Subaru in a statement. “The cost of all the coats, jackets and socks was purchased through Operation Warm and Subaru for just under $10,000.”

The donated items will be distributed Jan. 29, 30, and 31 from 2 to 5 p.m. each day. Priority will be given to families who are currently registered clients of the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and St. Vincent de Paul. Families should bring a list of names, ages, and genders of children.

For more information, call Rev. Gordon Warner at 330-415-4766.