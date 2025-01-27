Barbara G. Laubacher

Barbara Gay (Dunn) Laubacher, 79, of Carrollton, went home to her Savior and into heavenly glory on Jan. 24, 2025. Barbara received excellent care at Centreville Village and, most recently, at The Golden Age Retreat, where she peacefully passed while lovingly surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren.

Born in Salyersville, Kentucky, on Sept. 16, 1945, to Haskell and Emily Jane (Allen) Dunn, the family later settled in Tuscarawas County, Ohio, where Barbara attended Sandy Valley Schools and graduated from Tuscarawas Valley High School in 1964.

At the age of 20, Barbara met Don, a handsome 23-year-old National Cash Register Company technician from Minerva/Malvern, while working as a cashier at Gray Drug that summer. Their lives were forever changed when Don stopped in to repair her cash register. Their love story led to a wedding the following summer and a home filled with faith, laughter, and love, raising five daughters. Their family expanded further with the addition of fine sons-in-law and eventually 11 grandchildren. Barbara and Don built a life together in Malvern and later Carrollton, their devoted marriage of more than 50 years ending with Don’s passing in late 2019.

Early on, Barbara dedicated herself as a homemaker, sewing, baking, gardening, and caring for her children and the friends they brought home as if they were her own. She loved all pets and little children. Later, Barbara worked at and retired from GBS in Malvern. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Malvern.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers: Dafnes Walker, Virginia Rose Dunn, John C. Dunn, David H. Dunn, and Allen Dunn.

She is survived by one brother, James Dunn of Mineral City; her five daughters, Dawn (Tom) Quinn of Canton, Leigh Ann Russell of Canton, Linda (Troy) Norris of Strasburg, Emily (Jeff) Ulman of Carrollton, and Jaime (Ronnie) Limbacher of Carrollton; and her grandchildren, Mia (Fermin) Olivera, Alyssa (Harley) Wymer, Treasur (Eric) Luikart, Cole Russell, Alaina Ulman, Micaela DiLoreto, Dalton Sholtz, Jett Russell, Joseph Ulman, Mason Limbacher, and Maximus Limbacher. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren.

Barbara is additionally survived by two sisters-in-law, Lou Dunn of Somerdale and Amy Dunn of Florida; brothers-in-law, Gary (Betty) Laubacher of Minerva and Gerald (Mickey) Walker of Somerdale; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Malvern, with Fr. Victor Cinson officiating.

Calling hours will take place one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church.

Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Malvern.

Condolences may be sent by signing the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Church’s building fund in Barbara’s memory.