Carolyn R. Nihart

Carolyn Ruth Nihart died peacefully Jan. 26, 2025, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Canton, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Sept. 25, 1942, in Carrollton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Pauline Dray Herrington.

Carolyn was a deeply devoted wife to her late husband, Dale, whom she married Oct. 25, 1978. They built their lives together, operating Dale’s Tractor Repair and farming—a labor of love representing her extraordinary dedication to her family and home. Always dressed in her overalls and gingham-checked shirt and armed with her quick wit and great sense of humor, Carolyn was one of a kind.

Preceding her in death, along with her husband and parents, were two beloved sisters, Sarah (George) Heflick and Jane (Tila) Guerrero.

She is survived by her son, William “WD,” of the home; her siblings, Larry Herrington, Shirley Herrington, Charlene (Eddie) Cogdill, Marjie Wilson, John (Debbie) Herrington, Roger (Janet) Herrington, Twyla (Grady) Lester, Carl (Margie) Herrington, and Clark (Debbie) Herrington; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service was held at Herrington Bethel Cemetery.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.