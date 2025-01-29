Council discusses fire trucks and feral cats

Carrollton Village Council bolstered the Carrollton Fire Department with new trucks and equipment while also discussing solutions to crack down on the number of feral cats.

Carrollton Fire Chief Shane Thomas brought a proposal to council to improve the fire department’s fleet of vehicles and better prepare them for the future.

Thomas passed around a packet showing one fire engine, two brush pickup trucks with equipment kits, and a tanker. He explained these four vehicles are still in good shape and hold good value for their age. He then said he would like to sell these vehicles and use the money to purchase a new 3,000-gallon tanker and two new brush trucks with Tsunami Performance Series skids on the back.

“The trucks we are selling are in working order; the cost is in updating them,” said Thomas. “If we wait longer, the value will go down, and the cost of the new vehicles will go up significantly.”

Thomas added that selling the vehicles now would prevent the need to age them out in several years and avoid replacement costs at a much higher price later.

The cost of the tanker is $440,200, and it is scheduled to arrive in the village for inspection on Friday. The budget can cover it, said Thomas. He proposed securing a loan and taking out $45,000 per year for 15 years. If the older vehicles are sold, the fire department could purchase two new brush trucks. The estimated total for the new tanker and brush trucks, including skids, is $300,000 to $350,000.

“It is cheaper to update equipment while we have something that is worth something and has held its value,” said Thomas. “These are good vehicles. I don’t want to give them away like would happen on GovDeals. We should get as much of the value as possible.”

Council noted that a GovDeals ordinance exists but agreed that a new ordinance would allow the trucks to be sold through a different broker due to special circumstances.

Council approved the outline to purchase the tanker and two brush trucks and to sell two brush trucks, a fire engine, and a tanker.

“If it is within the budget, then I don’t have a problem with it at all,” said Councilman Dan Locke.

Thomas also presented a mockup picture of the upcoming ladder truck. He said the near-final truck design has an ETA of September or October this year.

Feral Cat Problem Discussed

Council addressed the issue of feral cats, reviewing an ordinance that Solicitor Clark Battista felt was too generalized and posed questions about its specifics.

Locke suggested a program where someone could be paid $100 if they provided a receipt from a veterinarian proving they paid to have a cat spayed or neutered. There would be no limit to the number of cats, and anyone in Carrollton could participate.

Council discussed potential issues, such as people bringing in domesticated rather than feral cats, handling large quantities of cats, managing W-9 forms, and concerns about the cost of spaying and neutering exceeding $100. Some council members expressed discomfort with using tax dollars for the program.

Councilman Travis Parker said the program could “open up a can of worms” and wasn’t good businesswise. He added that if it was done for cats, people might want the same for dogs.

It was noted that trapped feral cats must be confined in specific-sized cages and transported in them.

Some council members thought people might exploit the program or that it could generate heavy traffic, while others believed participation would be minimal.

“We can’t come up with an agreement here, so we have to let it go for now,” said Mayor William Stoneman.

Locke was thanked for his research and work on the issue.

Water Complaints Addressed

Village Water Supervisor Derik Kaltenbaugh addressed complaints about dirty water, particularly on Courtview.

“I just want to address some complaints of dirty water, especially on Courtview,” said Kaltenbaugh. “All of the numbers are still within legal limits.”

Kaltenbaugh recommended draining hot water tanks annually to prevent sediment buildup. He explained that some residents complained about chlorine levels, but the town’s chlorine level is 1.3, well below the legal limit of 4.

“If you live closest to the plant, the amount is going to be higher, and it is going to smell,” said Kaltenbaugh. “The chlorine has to spread through the pipes to the other end of town. If you call us about chlorine, we aren’t going to respond. Our water is tested every single day. We turn on the hydrants, and the water is crystal clear. Put a filter in—it will help. I want to stay ahead of this. We take pride in what we do. I think the village has great water. This summer, as dry as it was, our wells are still down, which results in water that is less clear.”

Kaltenbaugh said he plans to post homeowner water maintenance tips on the village council Facebook page, including reminders to drain hot water tanks annually.

In other business council:

-HEARD Village Administrator Mark Wells report that the village has received notification from Jacob Pries of the Western Reserve Land Conservancy that full funding of $150,000 has been raised for the purchase of 18.435 acres from the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd. The land will be named “Village Woods Park” and developed as green space with walking trails for family recreation at no cost to the village.

-APPROVED the appointment of Kevin Moore as the replacement for Wayne Ruckman, who has retired as the operator of record for the municipal wastewater treatment plant. Moore recently obtained his Class 2 license.

-PASSED Ordinance 2024-41 authorizing the Village of Carrollton to sell personal property not needed for public use, obsolete, or unfit for use via internet auction, pursuant to ORC Section 721.15 (D).

-HEARD Wells report that the street department will patch potholes this week when streets are free of ice and snow.

-LEARNED the police department handled 323 calls since January, including five crashes (one with injuries). The fire department responded to two fires, 15 accidents, four hazardous conditions, and a total of 34 incidents as of Jan. 27. Thirty-two firefighters completed a six-hour ODNR-sponsored training course and are currently undergoing ice rescue training.

-PAID village bills totaling $198,147.17 for vendors and $74,459.17 for payroll, along with $1,378.22 for bills without prior certification.