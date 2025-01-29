Donkey basketball fundraiser returns to Carrollton

The “craziest show on Earth” is making its return to Carrollton this year, with the Carrollton FFA Alumni sponsoring a donkey basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

The event will feature four local teams competing for the championship title, including the Carrollton Village Fire Department, Augusta Township Volunteer Fire Department, Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department, and members of the Carrollton FFA.

The action begins at 7 p.m. in the Carrollton Elementary gymnasium, with a playoff between the winning teams determining the evening’s champion. Real, live donkeys, specially trained for donkey basketball, will be part of the fun.

Children will also have the chance to participate, with donkey rides offered during intermission for $1. Other attractions include a concession stand and a 50/50 raffle.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Akron Children’s Hospital and the Carrollton FFA Alumni.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $9 or at the door for $13. Tickets are available at Carrollton High School and Carrollton Elementary from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on school days, at home varsity events, or online at carrollton-ffa-alumnis-dairyland-donkeyball-advance-ticket-sale.cheddarup.com.

For additional information, contact the FFA Department at 330-627-8240.