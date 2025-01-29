Gardner to lead Minerva PD

After serving in law enforcement for nearly 15 years, newly sworn-in Minerva Police Chief Larry Gardner never expected to find himself in the top position. With this new role, Gardner aims to form a stronger bond with the community and build a better-trained Minerva police force.

“Becoming police chief was never in my mind when I started out in law enforcement,” said Gardner. “I always thought I would start in a smaller area and go to a big city and become a detective or something. But here I was named a sergeant, then a deputy chief, and never would I think I would be 39 years old and sitting in the chief’s office. It was not on my radar at all.”

That is not to say Gardner was unprepared for the position. He has been a member of the Minerva Police Department since April 2010 and has served as interim chief and deputy chief for the past year and a half.

“I have been doing a lot of the responsibilities of a chief since Chief Chris Miller retired, and I am pretty comfortable doing this now. It felt like just a name or title change,” said Gardner. “But I am taking on more responsibilities.”

After Miller retired, Chief Dale McDorman from Beaufort, South Carolina, filled the role of chief with Gardner acting as deputy chief. The idea was for McDorman to mentor Gardner, who would eventually inherit the role within a few years. However, McDorman resigned, and Gardner was thrust into the role of chief.

Gardner graduated from Carrollton High School in 2003, where he excelled in cross country and track and field. He attended Shawnee State University on a scholarship.

“My interest in law enforcement started when I was young,” said Gardner. “Entering law enforcement or the military was of interest to me, and I had to sit down and decide which route I wanted to go. I could go to college and continue my cross country and track career or join the military.”

Gardner chose college and excelled in mathematics. After a few changes to his major, he settled on a math degree. He considered pursuing teaching but changed his mind. With a baby on the way in 2009, he worked factory jobs to make ends meet and decided it was time for a change.

“I graduated from what was then known as Jefferson Community College Police Academy in Steubenville at the head of my class,” said Gardner. “I started at the Dellroy Marshal’s Office in December 2009. The chief of Dellroy also worked at the Minerva Police Department, and he got me started in Minerva in April 2010.”

Chief Robert First was chief when Gardner began his career at Minerva PD. Gardner recalled that domestic situations and traffic stops are the two most dangerous calls for a police officer. His first domestic violence call involved a suspect fighting with him and other officers.

“When you come into this job, you are young and don’t know as much, but I had good people to train me and build my confidence,” said Gardner. “It admittedly was scary at first but exciting seeing all the things that can happen on a daily basis.”

In his new role, Gardner is focused on more training for officers and the growth of the Minerva Police Department.

“I am responsible for scheduling and implementing something new for this department—a patrolling chief. A patrolling chief does normal office duties but also goes on patrol, initiates traffic stops, and is more visible in the area.”

Gardner said the Minerva PD is currently fully staffed, with 11 officers, including one part-time, and six dispatchers, including one part-time. He noted the department has a strong working relationship with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and surrounding departments. His wife, Emily, is a dispatcher for the sheriff’s office.

“We are pretty close to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office; we back each other up a lot,” said Gardner. “I have known Sheriff Calvin Graham for years, and he is a great guy. I am familiar with many of the Carroll County deputies, judges, and courthouse officials, and we have always worked well together.”

Gardner’s top goals include continuing to build relationships with other departments and the community. Programs such as the Books and Badges program, where officers read to elementary students and provide copies of the book, help foster those relationships.

The department also offers an Elderly and Veteran program, which conducts welfare checks for residents. “We’ve had some sign up, but we’d like more,” said Gardner. Those interested can call Minerva PD at 330-868-4177.

Events like Coffee with a Cop and gift bag drives for families in need are ongoing, and Gardner hopes to start a Stuff a Cruiser program for Christmas, where donations fill a cruiser for families in need. He also plans to host the first annual First Responder Golf Outing for fire, EMS, and other responders.

Long-term, Gardner wants to prioritize training, consider creating a lieutenant position, introduce a detective role, and establish a K-9 program. An officer is currently being trained in grant writing to help secure funding for these initiatives. Gardner also wants some officers on the Canton SWAT team and others trained as instructors in different skills.

“I am surrounded by a lot of good men and women that I serve with every day,” said Gardner. “I want us all to continue to grow, keep full staff, and make the department competitive again. I want people in the community to be comfortable and know who we are.”

Despite the challenges of his new position, Gardner is hopeful for the future and grateful for the support of Minerva Village Council, officials, and his family.

“It is an honor that the village believes in me and trusts me to do this job,” said Gardner. “I got a taste of the job in 2023, and it was a rough go with a huge learning curve. But now, I am proud to have this opportunity and don’t want to let anybody down. My goal is to be here the next 18 years until I’m ready for retirement. My team here is doing their job and is happy. It’s an easy transition with their support and my family’s support.”

Gardner is married to Emily Gardner, and they have two children.