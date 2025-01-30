Carrollton students advance to spelling bee regionals

A fifth grader and a sixth-grade middle school girl will represent the Carrollton Exempted Village School District in the upcoming regional spelling bee to be held March 1 at the Kent State Stark Conference Room.

They are Clark Robidoux, who won the fifth-grade spelling bee by correctly spelling the word “predict” after 15 rounds of the bee.

It took 19 rounds of the middle school spelling bee to declare a winner. Haven O’Kelley, a sixth-grade student, clinched the title after correctly spelling the words “voucher” and “illustrate.”

Judges included Superintendent David Davis, Assistant Superintendent Andy Reeves, and Mrs. Tricia Green. The pronouncer was Mrs. Rose Seck, a member of the Board of Education.

Contestants

Fifth Grade: Kennedy Butler, Vilisa Church, Declan Loveless, Clark Robidoux, Leland Warner, Arabella Whaley, Jaffer Zuniga.

Sixth Grade: Colten Green, Kennedy Horsfield, Delaney Liber, Haven O’Kelley, Taylor Stewart, Ava Ruble.

Seventh Grade: Kyle Burkhart, Addison Butler, Elaine’na Fredericks, Isabel Pesta, Aubrie Raines, Dallas Stone.

Eighth Grade: Brooklyn Detchon, Keely Flickinger, Aria Moser, Baden Neeley, Jasmine Schissler.