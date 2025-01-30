Carrollton wins West Holmes tourney, stays unbeaten in EBC

By Jordan Miller

FPS Editor

The Carrollton Warriors wrestling team took home the championship at the West Holmes tournament over the weekend, finishing first out of 14 teams with 245.5 points. Avon Lake placed second with 223.5 points.

Four Carrollton wrestlers captured first-place titles at the event: Sawyer Broadwater (106), Cael Lowdermilk (113), Jon Byler (126), and Andrew Childs (132).

Other placers for the Warriors included: 2nd Place: Cohen Little (106) 3rd Place: Jayden Sutton (138), John Childs (144), Ja’waye Richardson (150) 4th Place: Brody Gonda (157) 5th Place: Nolan Dietrich (190), Josh Rhiel (215)

The Warriors also kept their perfect Eastern Buckeye Conference (EBC) record intact earlier in the week with a hard-fought 40-27 victory over Salem. The Quakers jumped to an early 21-0 lead, but Carrollton stormed back to secure the win and stay on track for another league title.

Winning matches for Carrollton during the dual against Salem were Broadwater, Lowdermilk, Byler, Andrew Childs, Sutton, John Childs, Rhiel, and Cohen Little.

The Warriors continue to build momentum as they eye further success in the EBC and upcoming postseason competition.