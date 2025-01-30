Friendship Center supports seniors

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

The Carroll County Friendship Center and its Meals on Wheels program are working hard to support seniors during the winter months.

“We have had six snow days this year and two days with temperatures below zero,” said Director Tonya Myers. “Our staff has been amazing, willing to come out and deliver meals to our clients.”

Myers highlighted efforts like distributing two-day snow boxes in December and offering additional boxes for those who need them. The Friendship Center prepares 420 meals daily, with 370-380 delivered to homes and about 180 frozen meals prepared weekly for weekend use. Seven drivers deliver meals daily, and staff arrives as early as 4 a.m. to ensure meals are ready for the 9 a.m. deliveries.

When temperatures drop dangerously low, drivers work in teams to ensure safety. Myers praised the remodeled kitchen, funded through CARES Act and ARPA grants, which has improved efficiency and food preparation capabilities.

“We upgraded the kitchen with a new stainless-steel countertop, equipment, and a larger water heater,” Myers said. “The grant also provided a flash freezer, allowing us to prepare and store frozen meals.”

Head cook Janice Nape carefully selects food from suppliers like Atlantic Foods, GFS, and US Foods, prioritizing quality and value. Milk from Prairie Farms and bread from Nickles Bakery are staples, supplemented by the Akron-Canton Food Bank.

The center also benefits from donations, such as farm animal products received during fair season, helping reduce costs. Gift certificates are available for meals, and for the first time in eight years, the suggested donation has increased from $2 to $3 per meal and from $3 to $4 for birthday dinners.

Myers emphasized the dedication of the staff and volunteers. “Drivers do more than deliver meals—they perform safety checks and contact family members if something seems wrong,” she said. Volunteers also assist with meal preparation, newsletters, and creating favors for meal deliveries.

In-house dining averages 20-40 meals per day, while curbside pick-up serves 30-40 meals daily. Meals are available at 10:30 a.m. with the same suggested donation price. The center also accommodates allergies with a doctor’s order.

Upcoming events include a Valentine’s Day fundraiser, “Soups and Sweets,” on Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Carroll County Meals on Wheels.

In addition to meals, the center offers classes like balance training, GeriFit, and drumming for wellness, led by Aneissa Randal. In 2024, the center delivered 84,310 meals and served 12,444 in-house and curbside meals.

“Volunteers and staff go above and beyond to ensure our seniors are cared for,” Myers said, frequently reminding staff of her favorite Maya Angelou quote: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”