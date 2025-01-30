Lady Warriors defeated by West Branch, settle for second in EBC

By Ray Sarvis

FPS Correspondent

One of these days, Carrollton is going to chase down and catch West Branch in girls’ basketball.

It just isn’t going to be this year.

2014-15, 2017-18, 2023-24. All were seasons when the Lady Warriors placed second in the Eastern Buckeye Conference – or its predecessor, the Northeastern Buckeye Conference – and would have won the title if not for West Branch standing in their way.

In fact, you would have to go back to the 2013-14 season for the last time Carrollton won the Northeastern Buckeye Conference and swept West Branch.

Now, you can add the 2024-25 season, as Carrollton lost at home to West Branch on Wednesday, Jan. 22, clinching West Branch’s second consecutive conference crown with both teams having only one conference game remaining.

West Branch came into Carrollton’s gym and reeled off the first 10 points of the game, holding the Warriors to just two points over the first eight minutes. This dominance continued into the second quarter, with Carrollton heading into halftime trailing 20-5.

The Warriors ramped up their attack in the second half, and over the final two quarters, the teams traded blows. But every time the Lady Warriors appeared close to cutting West Branch’s lead to single digits, West Branch answered with a run of its own.

Carrollton falls to 14-3 overall and 7-2 in the EBC, with both losses coming against West Branch. Ivy Bishop led the Warriors with 10 points, two steals, two assists, and a blocked shot. Emma Shafer added eight points and a team-high three assists, while Haley Leslie grabbed eight rebounds, scored four points, and added two steals and a blocked shot.

West Branch (15-1, 9-0) was led by Ellie Tucker’s 12 points, while Audrey Eaton added eight.