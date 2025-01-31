Earl S. Cattrell

Earl Smith Cattrell, 95, of Carrollton, passed away at home Jan. 30, 2025.

He was born at home in Carrollton on Sept. 19, 1929, to Harry and Mary Cattrell.

Earl served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a welder and forklift operator and was actively involved at the senior center.

Earl enjoyed traveling and could often be found fishing during his adventures. He also attended flea markets in the area and had his own booth at the Tappan flea market. He was a member of the Dellroy VFW.

Survivors include his children, Linda (Sam) Geiser of Uhrichsville, Robert (Debbie) Cattrell of Carrollton, William “Fred” Cattrell of Carrollton, and Carol Ann (Bill) Bitgood of Tallahassee, Florida; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Cattrell; his mother, Mary (Joseph) Shovlin; and his stepfather, Joseph Shovlin.

Calling hours will be Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at 11 a.m. with full military honors.

Burial will follow in Leavittsville Cemetery.