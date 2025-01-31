Frank Nye

Frank Nye, 97, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, after an extended illness.

He was born March 6, 1927, in Carrollton, Ohio, the son of the late Frank H. Sr. and Roma (Barnett) Nye.

A 1945 graduate of Carrollton High School, Frank went on to serve in the United States Navy during a pivotal time in history. He was a former member of the Carrollton VFW, a member of the Carroll County Vets Club, and Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, where he was active in his community and faith. He was also a girls’ Hot Stove League softball coach for several years.

In retirement, Frank enjoyed golfing, traveling to many countries, and baseball, especially watching the Cleveland Indians.

Frank was deeply loved by his family. His grandchildren cherished his one-liners and the memories they created together.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, the former Nellie McCort; three daughters, Sharon Nye of Carrollton, Karla (Frank) Albanese of Naples, Florida, and Kristie (Frank) Caspio of Medina, Ohio; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard; and a sister, Wanda.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, with Rev. Rick Dawson officiating.

Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Dodds Funeral Homes assisted with arrangements.