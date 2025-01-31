George W. Palleschi

George W. Palleschi, 68, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at his home in Malvern, Ohio.

He was born March 16, 1956, in Sora, Italy, to Domenico and Celeste (DiPede) Palleschi. He emigrated with his parents and brothers to the United States four months later, settling in Malvern, where he spent the majority of his life. He graduated from Malvern High School in 1974.

George owned and operated Malvern Plumbing & Heating for more than 30 years. He was a social member of Malvern American Legion Post 375 and Minerva VFW Post 4120 and golfed with the Thursday Men’s League at Lake Mohawk Golf Course.

He was dedicated to everything he did. He built Malvern Plumbing & Heating from the ground up, ensuring that his children never wanted for anything. He was kind, thoughtful, and gregarious, making friends wherever he went. His children used to joke that no matter where they vacationed, he always ran into someone he knew.

Over the course of his life, George developed many hobbies—snow skiing, snowmobiling, gardening, baking, golfing, photography, restoring historic vehicles, and traveling—and enjoyed learning new things. More often than not, he spent his evenings and weekend mornings watching programs on PBS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Domenico and Celeste Palleschi, and two brothers, Vincent Palleschi of Malvern and Ernesto Palleschi of Dellroy.

He is survived by his children, Katherine Palleschi of North Canton, Ohio, and Nicholas (Kathryn) Palleschi of Monument, Colorado; his granddaughter, Carmen Palleschi of Monument; the mother of his children, Marcia Palleschi of Canton, Ohio; his companion, Shelly Richards of Malvern; his brother, Sam (Doris) Palleschi of Zanesville, Ohio; his sister-in-law, Judy Palleschi of Malvern; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Calling hours will be Sunday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home, and those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.