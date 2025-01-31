Joseph E. Carter

Joseph E. Carter (Joe), of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Jan. 4, 2025, at age 95.

He still resided on the family farm, with his son Steven as his caretaker. His passing came on the eve of what would have been his 74th wedding anniversary with his late wife, Dorothy, who passed away Nov. 16, 2023. The family is comforted knowing they are reunited.

Born Jan. 17, 1929, to John Wesley and Ethel (Dailey) Carter, he spent his early years on family farms in Middlebourne and Pleasant City (Guernsey County), Ohio. It was always a busy household with his seven siblings. Preceding him in death, along with his parents, were Beatrice, Richard, Kathleen, John Wesley Jr., Herbert, and Carroll. He is survived by one brother, Charles Carter.

In 1946, his parents moved the family to a farm near New Harrisburg, Ohio. Joe attended his senior year at Carrollton High School, where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Mae Eick. He “courted” her on his Indian motorcycle, and they married on Jan. 5, 1951. They were blessed with six children: Jeanetta (Dominic) Accettola, JoAnne (Edwin) Jones, Jackie (Maurice) Wilson, Steven Carter, Susan (David) Sweebe, and Stuart Carter.

In the late 1950s, Joe and Dorothy built their first home on Avalon Road. In 1962, they purchased their farm on Bacon Road in Carrollton. The family continued to grow over the years, including nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Always one to stay busy, Joe would often say, “It’s not raining, go outside,” meaning there was always something to do.

Joe spent his 38-year career at Republic Steel in Canton, Ohio. While working and farming, he also completed technical courses and became a skilled welder and mechanic. Joe spent many hours working in his shop. When family members started trucking in the early 1980s, Joe came out of retirement and spent over a decade as an owner-operator. He continued to keep his commercial driver’s license active—just in case he decided to use it again.

Joe enjoyed participating in tractor pulls, the local Grange, and the New Harrisburg Presbyterian Church, while also following politics. For more than 30 years, he and Dorothy spent winters with family in Sacramento, California. They went on many road trips to visit family in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New York, and North Carolina. Family fun often included many projects, playing euchre, and enjoying Dorothy’s delicious cooking—especially her pecan pies, lasagna, and fruitcakes.

As he advanced into his 90s, when asked about aging, Joe would say, “I’m not in charge.”

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton. Pastor Tim Dyck of First Presbyterian Church will officiate.

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and hope….” — Jeremiah 29:11-12