Janice J. Allmon

Janice June (Hirst) Allmon, 87, peacefully transitioned to heaven early Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at her home, surrounded by her loving husband, son, and daughter.

Janice was born June 4, 1937, at her family home in Fox Township, Ohio, a daughter of the late Jim and Pauline (Metts) Hirst and had lived all her life in the Salineville-Guilford Lake area.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Harold and Eugene Hirst, and her sister, Evelyn (Hirst) Smith.

A 1955 graduate of Carrollton High School, Janice worked 18 years with the Citizens Banking Company in Salineville and in home daycare, where she helped raise many children in the area. She was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Hanoverton, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir with a beautiful soprano voice, and always enjoyed singing in the Easter and Christmas cantatas.

She was a member of the Gideons Auxiliary and Eastern Star and was a wonderful cook and baker, especially known for her pies. Janice and her husband, Tom, enjoyed traveling throughout the country and overseas to visit their son and his family wherever he was stationed, as well as their daughter and her family while they were in Florida. Most of all, she treasured spending time with all children.

Janice is survived and will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Tom Allmon, whom she married Sept. 9, 1955. They shared a living example of love and commitment to one another for 70 years.

She is also survived by her two children, Tom (Sheree) Allmon of Richmond Hill, GA, and Lori (Mark) Allmon Hogue of Medina, Ohio; her sister, Helen Bondurant of Eden, NC; six grandchildren, Allison (Josh) Allmon Dixson, Lyndsey Hogue, Katlyn (Danny) Allmon Rabideau, Lizabeth Hogue, Thomas Allmon, and Matthew Hogue; and six great-grandchildren, Saige Hogue, Finley Allmon Dixson, Beckett Hogue, Maggie Allmon Dixson, Callen Allmon Rabideau, and Evolette Hogue. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Bartholomew officiating.

Burial will follow at Mechanicstown Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Young Life, which Janice and Tom have supported since its inception in Columbiana County, at Young Life-Columbiana County, 37853 state Route 39, Salineville, OH 43945, or to The Gideons International, where she was a member of the Auxiliary and her husband is a Gideon, at www.gideons.org.

