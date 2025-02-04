Darlene D. Atkinson

Darlene D. Atkinson, 72, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at Aultman Hospital.

She was born March 1, 1952, in Massillon to Allen and Merl (Garrett) Gallagher.

Darlene graduated from East Canton High School, Class of 1970. She worked as a cook at the Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center, where she later retired. In addition to her passion for cooking, she enjoyed music and cherished spending quality time with her family. Her husband, children, and grandchildren meant the world to her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Russell “Ack” Atkinson; her daughter, Tricia (Brian) Moyer; her son, Robert Atkinson; and her daughter-in-law, Shannon Atkinson, all of Carrollton. She also leaves behind four grandchildren who brought her immense joy: Lane Atkinson, Ruby Moyer, Oliver Moyer, and Lila Atkinson; four sisters, Barbara Moser of Bolivar, Sue Dragomier of Canton, Vicky Butchelli of Alliance, and Melody (Leonard) Hoskinson of Marietta; and a brother, Glenn Gallagher of Massillon.

Darlene is also survived by a special cousin, Dorothy (Mark) Snyder, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Huffstutler and Phyllis Gearhart; her niece, Stephanie Moser; her great-nephew, Jackson Schneckloth; and a very special friend, Martha Gearhart.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to noon at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva, with a funeral service to follow at noon.

