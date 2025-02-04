Patricia A. Mick

Patricia Ann Mick, 71, of Minerva, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Patricia enjoyed reading, crafting, painting, doing puzzles, and tending to her flower gardens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maynard and Rose Rider; her daughter, Marla; her grandson, Orion; and multiple brothers and sisters.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 38 years, Thomas D. Mick; children, Tabitha (James) Keller, Daniel (Christina) Mick, and Dutchess Freeman; 13 grandchildren, Tristian, Jakob, Noah, Cheyenne, Hailey, Mason, Leah, Ryleigh, Devin, Kaila, Allen, Ariel, and Maverick; nine great-grandchildren, Emberlyn, Briar, Raine, Storm, Alexander, David, Cassidy, Elena, and Landon; as well as four brothers and three sisters.

Per Patricia’s wishes, no services will be held.

A celebration of her life will take place at a future date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio, 330-452-4041.