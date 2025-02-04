Patricia A. Winter

Patricia A. Winter, 57, of East Rochester, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at Aultman Hospital.

She was born Feb. 6, 1967, in Canton to Linda (Davies) Miller of Minerva and the late David G. Miller.

Patricia spent time working at McDonald’s, Poncho’s, Moltrie Construction, His & Hers Construction, Great Trail, Off the Beaten Path, the Carroll County Library, and Patti’s Parties. She was a member of Minerva First Presbyterian Church and a passionate Ohio State fan. Feel free to wear your favorite Ohio State gear or the colors of your favorite sports team.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Richard Winter, whom she married Oct. 21, 1989; her daughter, Jacci Winter of Alliance; her son, Travis (Emily) Winter of Minerva; two sisters, Marie (Paul) Hawkins of Minerva and Tina (Frank) Efinger of Canton; her sister-in-law, Kassie Miller of Minerva; four grandchildren, Linley, Landon, and Eli Winter, and Burgandy (Corey) Herrington; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Rusty, Gary, and David Miller Jr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at Minerva Methodist Church with Rev. Peggy Garner officiating.

Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Minerva Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to help fight liver or kidney disease.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.