Virginia “Carol” Miller

Virginia “Carol” Miller, 83, of Minerva, passed away at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Carol was born in Wheeling, WV, on May 8, 1941, to Samuel and Elizabeth Jane (Burley) Polen.

Throughout her career, Carol dedicated herself to her work as a bookkeeper, where her meticulous attention to detail and commitment to excellence were greatly appreciated by all who had the privilege of working with her.

Beyond her professional life, Carol was a talented artist, finding joy and expression through her creative endeavors. She possessed a profound appreciation for the beauty of the natural world, which she beautifully captured in her artwork. Her love of gardening was a testament to her nurturing spirit, as she lovingly tended to her garden, cultivating vibrant flowers that brought joy to both her and those around her.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Mary (Hazem Tleimat) Miller of Columbus; eight grandchildren: Brandi, Richard III (Tina), Mariah, Dezaray, Toni, Mohammad, Lana, and Eric; two great-grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews: Sandy (Bruce) Doppelheuer, Suzy (Larry) Seidel, Diana (Jack Parsons) Cole, Bruce Cole, Brandon Polen, Tim Polen, and Craig Polen.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Franklin Miller Sr.; her son, Richard Franklin Miller Jr.; two sisters, Ora Kinney and Phyllis Jackson; and two brothers, Howard Polen and Samuel Polen.

A funeral service will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 W. Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at 1 p.m., with Chris Sanford of First Christian Church of Minerva officiating.

Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, from noon to 1 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Bartley Funeral Home, 330-868-4114