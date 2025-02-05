Jean Turkovich

Jean Turkovich, 69, of Carrollton, passed away early Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, 2025, at Aultman Hospital.

A son of the late John Sr. and Mary MacDonald Turkovich, he was born May 28, 1955, in Canton, Ohio.

Jean is survived by his wife, the former Jo Ann Ebner; two sons, Pete Turkovich and Cory (Kayci) Turkovich; three grandchildren, Juliaunna, Addie, and Daeton Turkovich; two brothers, Joel Turkovich and Johnny Turkovich; and two sisters, Judy Christy and Joni Yeager.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Skip Turkovich.

A memorial visitation for Jean will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.