Mary Lou McClelland

Mary Lou McClelland, 93, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday evening, Feb. 4, 2025, at Centreville Village assisted living facility.

Born May 6, 1931, in Carrollton, she was the daughter of Wilbur and Wilda Maple.

She began her teaching career at Malvern Elementary, where she taught for one year while attending Kent State. Before returning to teaching, she helped her husband, Mac, run the Dairy Isle in town and made the iconic coney sauce that people fell in love with. She later returned to teaching kindergarten in Dellroy, where she taught for a memorable 24 years before retiring in 1989.

For many years after retiring, she would run into former students and stop to ask them about their families and how their lives had turned out. Many times, she was told that she was their most beloved teacher.

Until her health declined, she was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Carrollton. Her church family was very important to her, as well as coffee time afterward with friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Joy (Rick) Smith; two sons, Jeff (Andrea) McClelland and Kevin McClelland; grandchildren, Abbi (Dave) Eft, Ben (Krystal) Smith, Corey McClelland, Tana (Adam) Lyons, Bayley McClelland, and Landen McClelland; her sister, Karen (Robert) White; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mac McClelland, in 1999; her parents; two sisters; and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at noon at Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton, with Pastor Mark Statler officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.