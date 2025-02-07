Highway workers discover body wrapped in a tarp

FPS Staff Report

Highway workers notified the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 7 at 9:54 a.m. of a body they discovered off the side of the roadway wrapped in a tarp.

The Sheriff’s Office responded along with The Carroll County Coronoer Mandal Haas, Carroll County Prosecutor Steven Barnett, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigators, Harrison County Sheriff and Harrison detectives.

In a press release, Carroll County Sheriff Calvin Graham reported the victim is unidentified at this time and is presumed to be a white male. The body has some distinct tattoo on both arms.

The body was transported to Cuyahoga County Coroner Officer for Identification and the determination of the cause of death.

Graham confirmed this is not the missing person the sheriff’s office is currently looking for.

More information will be released when available.