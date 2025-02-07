Kate Offenberger honored after 41 years of service

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Carroll County commissioners approved the retirement proclamation of Job and Family Services Director Kate Offenberger after 41 years of service at its Jan. 30 meeting.

Jennifer Burns, who assumes the role of director on Feb. 1, attended with fellow co-workers, family, and friends to celebrate and support Offenberger.

Commissioner Robert Wirkner said he and Offenberger started working together in the ’80s when he was at the sheriff’s office and have handled many cases together.

“I enjoyed working with you because you were always professional, and I knew your heart was always in the right place for the kids,” Wirkner said.

“I admire your lifelong dedication to Carroll County,” Commissioner Chris Modranski said. “I can’t express enough on behalf of the board how appreciative of you we are for the families of Carroll County and providing resources that otherwise they would have suffered deeply without.”

“It is the staff that makes me look good,” Offenberger said. “I have 34 employees who do the real work. I just make the decisions—though some they do not like—to move the agency in the right direction to do the best we can. I hired Jen (Burns) fresh out of school in 1998, and she is going to be a great leader. I think the agency is in good hands. The staff puts out great statistics, and we have great supervisors. I am excited to see where they are going to go and what they are going to do. My family has been supportive every step of the way, putting up with me leaving family functions by getting called out and so on.”

Health Commissioner Kelly Morris, who was attending the meeting, said, “I have been here seven years and have worked closely with Kate, Jen, and the agency. Kate is a community leader and has been instrumental in collaboration and showing how we can work together to serve the public. As public servants, we don’t always get the recognition we deserve, and I want to thank you, Kate.”

In an unrelated matter, Morris approached commissioners regarding using leftover American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds must be used for infection control, confidentiality, and data modernization. There is $150,000 available, and Morris would like to do a renovation project.

To help with infection control, Morris said the carpet needs to be removed, specifically upstairs, so the surfaces are wipeable and easier to clean to kill bacteria.

For confidentiality, the central area has been cubicles, but they are not ideal because the walls are short. Four staff members utilize the space, and it is difficult to have conversations about sensitive issues in the cubicles, as well as challenging for infection control.

Morris produced a mock sketch of the office space, and the cost for official schematics with no work is approximately $21,000. The office will require HVAC and electrical changes as well.

She said there are not many architects available, and the money must be spent by the end of this year. Morris asked commissioners for guidance on how to proceed.

“I am a nurse by training, so it is not my expertise to manage projects like this,” Morris said. “I will do it as necessary as a department head but would appreciate guidance.”

Morris also asked if commissioners could get a list of architects each year for future projects to help those who may need it.

Commissioner Donald Leggett II, who is currently overseeing the annex building construction, said HVAC and electrical work will be a major cost, possibly a couple hundred thousand dollars.

Leggett asked if they had ever tried to have cubicles that run almost to the ceiling to make them more like rooms.

Wirkner expanded on this by adding that prefabricated cubicles allow for ventilation to flow and are not permanent, which would reduce costs from the architectural side.

“Costs could be cut by having the prefab instead of building permanent walls,” Wirkner said. “The windows could be budget busters. Looking at this diagram, I am afraid there will not be enough funds to do this.”

Modranski recommended meeting with a furniture company before proceeding too far into the architecture. He advised ensuring each area has adequate heating, cooling, and electrical capabilities.

Superintendent of Building and Grounds Ed Eick is also assisting and offering advice to the best of his ability.

Wirkner made a motion that Morris work within the confines of her grant and collaborate with Eick for assistance and supervision. The motion was approved.

In other business, commissioners:

-HEARD Eick report that they have been grinding floors at the annex building and working on extending walls for ceiling height. He noted that there have not been many changes, but a couple of change orders will be necessary for systems like HVAC. Wirkner said he recently inspected the annex building, and it is looking good and progressing faster than expected. Eick said the goal is to have the Board of Elections area ready in August, but it is uncertain if they will be able to move at that time. He noted that while August is the goal, it is not guaranteed.

-HEARD Regional Planning Director Tom Konst give a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) update on the Dellroy building. The Dellroy building flooring is done, electrical work and ADA doors are completed, but plumbing is not quite finished due to minerals found in the pipes. The roofing progress is weather-dependent. The Dellroy project is halfway done overall. Konst said it will probably be completely finished by the end of June or the beginning of July, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Furthermore, Konst added that the 2025 CDBG program will continue, though former President Donald Trump’s freeze on federal funds had interrupted the process.

“We are not going to wait until this gets hammered out; we are going to go ahead and put out requests for project directors and get going,” Konst said. “If the funding dries up, we won’t do it anymore. But if the funding comes through, this hurdle will already be cleared.”

The first step is getting a project administrator. The paperwork is lined up, but if there is no funding, there are no projects.

“That is where we’re at,” Konst said.

-HEARD Wirkner note the uptick in recent fires in the area. There have been four total-loss fires in the past few weeks. He reminded residents to get smoke alarms and check the batteries in existing alarms.

-LEARNED from Modranski that the board received the grant agreements for the Brownfield Remediation Program, which includes $336,000 for the annex building and $256,000 for the Great Trail Fire District in Malvern property assessment.

-LEARNED the courthouse bell tower lights, used to bring awareness to various causes, are not functioning correctly. Some colors are not working properly. Eick said the original company that installed them is unavailable. Modranski reached out to vendors and began discussions with Knight Sound & Lighting from Stow, Ohio, to make the repairs. The lights need to be taken down and inspected.

Wirkner said he has received positive feedback from those who appreciate the courthouse lights being used for awareness purposes.

Commissioners approved allowing Knight Sound & Lighting to inspect the bell tower at a rate of $150 per hour, for up to 10 hours. The company estimated the inspection would take between eight and 10 hours.

-APPROVED to accept the truck and trailer from Hazmat team and Portage County Emergency Management Agency at Commissioner’s Feb. 3 meeting. Wirkner said Portage and EMA was negotiating transporting a trailer to tow and vehicle to Carroll Co. It is a vehicle and box truck. Carroll County EMA Director Tom Cottis said they performed a test drive on the tow truck and it is in good condition. Both pieces are in good condition. They will be relabeled to Carroll County Hazmat. It is set up for safety. Hazmat team and EMA said they are a much better fit than old equipment. Truck has approx. 65,000 miles.

“I appreciate them willing to help out other counties in such a manner,” said Modranski.