Loy S. Buehler, Sr.

Loy S. Buehler Sr., 87, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, 2025, at Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center in Canton.

A son of the late George and Arna Lappin Buehler, he was born March 29, 1937, in Carrollton, Ohio.

Loy was a member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva.

He is survived by a son, Scott (Carla) Buehler of Georgia; a daughter, Lisa Hillman of Kentucky; four grandchildren, Kimberly Buehler, Kyle Hillman, Kimberly Hillman, and Adam Hillman; a brother, Dwight Buehler; and a sister, Shirley Wilkin.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mills, in 2005 and two brothers, Dean and Wilfred.

Funeral services for Loy will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at noon at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton, with the Rev. Chuck Naylor officiating.

Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery in Minerva.

Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loy’s name to Belle’s House, 613 High St., Carrollton, OH 44615.