Malvern Council discusses fields, village updates

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Malvern Village Council was visited by Jake Schreffler of the Malvern Youth Athletic Association on Feb. 3 regarding the baseball and softball fields in the park.

Schreffler explained that the Malvern Youth Athletic Association is a 501(c)(3) charity organization that helps younger kids play sports. It currently supports only baseball and softball, but there will be a meeting at Brown Local Schools to discuss adding other sports. Fundraising and donations are the primary sources of income and revenue.

Schreffler attended the meeting to ask questions and clarify what he is allowed to do with the fields. He would like to add dirt to the fields, particularly to the pitcher’s mound.

Councilman Craig DeLong told Schreffler the main rule is that fences and dugout areas cannot be moved. However, ATVs are allowed on the fields to comb and maintain them. Schreffler hopes that by mid-March, the kids will be able to play outside.

Councilman Tom Holmes asked about insurance, and Schreffler said there is a policy covering both the field and the players. Council will receive proof of insurance.

Schreffler, who works for Roman Plumbing, said he would like to develop a true design for a drainage system for the fields. He said they would most likely use a four-inch corrugated and perforated pipe. He told the council that as long as the project is worth pursuing, he will return with a plan at the early March council meeting. Council members told him they are interested but cannot cover any costs.

Schreffler also shared fundraising ideas for the park and asked the council for guidance. Fiscal Officer Ashley Neading advised that if the pavilion is to be used, he should check with Administrator Teri Foster for available dates.

DeLong made a motion allowing the Malvern Youth Athletic Association to use the fields.

In other business, council:

-Heard Village Administrator Teri Foster report that the village is running low on salt, but 100 tons have been ordered. She is currently getting estimates for repairs on a leaking roof at the water plant. She replaced three water meters. She spoke to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) about the Perfect Products building, and it looks like they can clean it up at no cost. There is a Brownfield grant that could help maintain the site after this is done. The fire tower will receive power from American Electric Power on Feb. 5. After this, the siren company will have to come out with the final part and make it a working siren.

-Heard Mayor Bob DeLong say he has received a couple of calls about driveways being plowed shut by the Street Dept. “All I can say is I am sorry, but it is going to happen when getting this snow off the roads.”

-Heard Holmes mention the patching downtown, noting that at first, everybody was happy, but then they were not because it comes out. Holmes said to tell the workers to mound the filled holes more. “It was a nice job while it lasts, but it won’t last.”

-Paid the village bills of $19,199.32 pre-approved by the Finance Committee on Jan. 31; $7,041.49 paid on Feb. 3; $7,552.25 in payroll paid Jan. 16; $7,342.50 in payroll paid on Jan. 30; and council monthly payroll of $8,283.33, paid on Jan. 31.

-Set the next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.