Minerva Public Library welcomes new director

By Thomas Clapper

Minerva Public Library has welcomed new Library Director Jason Bumbico to the Minerva community.

Bumbico graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in English and is a graduate of Kent State University’s Library Science Program with a master’s degree.

“When I was in elementary school, my mom worked at St. Clairsville Elementary, and I spent a lot of afternoons there in the library growing up. My wife, Whitney, is a librarian, and my mom and grandmother worked at a public library. I have spent a lot of time in libraries and love to read. I am always wanting to learn more and very happy I was able to find this opportunity.”

Bumbico’s favorite types of books are mystery, crime novels, science fiction, and some history nonfiction.

“I am a big believer in enjoying yourself in what you read. I like a little bit of everything, as long as it tells a good story,” said Bumbico.

Within Minerva Public Library, Bumbico is taking stock of what they have, but he has three main goals for the near future.

The first goal is to update the collection to make it more current and ensure the books offered align with what the people of Minerva want and need. He wants patrons to easily find what they are looking for.

The second goal is to expand the services of the library and add resources that help people in the community complete tasks more efficiently. For example, the library has been updating policies to allow for a limited amount of free printing for documents such as government forms, résumés, and school reports. They have also eliminated fees for faxing and using media rooms.

The third goal is to improve and maintain customer service to a level the community can be proud of.

Bumbico hinted that in the coming months, there will be new services to look forward to. He is excited about this year’s summer reading program, which aims to keep kids engaged with the library and reading while they are not in school. He is also working on a new system for selling books.

“We try to have multiple copies of a popular book, and if not, a book can be ordered,” said Bumbico. “We are a member of the Serving Every Ohioan Consortium, which is a wonderful resource.”

Coming to Minerva from Bexley, near Columbus, is a change, and Bumbico enjoys being able to take on a variety of tasks.

“When working at a smaller library like this, you are doing a little bit of everything,” said Bumbico. “I do tasks such as trying to figure out programming, what to do with the collection, new services, HR work, gauging how it is doing, budgeting, processing, working the desk, and working with patrons—which is the best part of the job. Working with people one-on-one is my favorite thing, and spending time in the community to promote the library. It’s such a great job because every day is different, no two days are the same, and it is a real gift to have that kind of variety.”

He is currently in the process of relocating to the area with his wife and two children.

“There is great staff here who has helped me out immensely,” said Bumbico. “Everyone here loves the community and loves the library. The Minerva community has been very welcoming to me.”