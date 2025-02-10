Darla L. Jarvis

Darla L. Jarvis, 76, of Minerva, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 28, 1948, to the late Carl and Frances (Coldsnow) Miller.

She was a homemaker and a 1966 graduate of Minerva High School. She was a member of Bayard Community Church, where she attended Bible study and volunteered with the free lunch program. She loved bowling, needlepoint, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Richard “Butch” Jarvis, whom she married Sept. 27, 1969; two daughters, Kerrie (Jeffrey) Foxall of Hebron and Amanda (Melvin) Kimble Jr. of Minerva; a sister, Paula (Preston) Bentley of Malvern; a brother, Dennis (Linda) Miller of Minerva; four grandchildren, Cody Kimble, Joel Foxall, Lurena Kimble, and Melvin Kimble III; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Jarvis; a sister, Carla Hamilton; and a brother, Carl Miller Jr.

Calling hours will be held Friday, Feb. 14, from 6-8 p.m. at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home.

A private family graveside service will be held in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery at a later date.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Donations can be made to Akron Children’s Hospital.