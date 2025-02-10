Ruth I. Walters

Ruth I. Walters, 87, of Carrollton, passed away Feb. 7, 2025, after an extended illness.

Mom, we are sure you are in heaven and with our Lord. Mom was a very loving person to her family, many friends, and relatives. We are so glad she was able to pass in her home, where she was most happy.

She worked at Bell Telephone and retired from TRW, which later became PCC, in Minerva.

Ruth was a 1955 graduate of Carrollton High School, and after graduation, she married the love of her life, Harold L. Walters, on April 7, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Carrollton. Harold passed away Oct. 25, 2013. She was active in Eastern Star and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her sons, Harold (Cathy) Walters of Perrysville, Ohio, and Mark Walters of Carrollton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Hannah (Josh) Conley, Isaac (Kendra Detchon) Walters, Matthew (Megan) Walters, and Luke Walters; and three great-grandchildren, Mason (Leslie) McLaughlin, Ava Conley, and Madilynn Walters.

Her surviving siblings include her brother, Earl Ketchum of Salineville; sister, Velma (Lester) Wellon of Scroggsfield, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Sandy Ketchum of Carrollton, Ohio, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Minnie Ketchum; two brothers, Ray (Nancy) Ketchum and Leonard Ketchum; and her sister-in-law, Carol Ketchum.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, from 6-8 p.m. at Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home and one hour before the funeral service on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton, Ohio.