Cashmere Rd. body has been identified

The body highway workers discovered Feb. 7 on Cashmere Rd. in Perry Township has been identified as Douglas Hubler.

Hubler’s family has been notified as of today and investigation is ongoing by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Dr. Mandal Haas’ office.

Hubler, age 30, was found wrapped in a tarp with a gunshot wound to the head. The Sheriff’s Office responded along with The Carroll County Coroner Mandal Haas, Carroll County Prosecutor Steven Barnett, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigators, Harrison County Sheriff and Harrison detectives.

Anyone with information regarding Hubler is asked to call Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 330-627-2141 or submit anonymous tips at Carroll County Sheriff’s Office web page https://www.carrollcountysheriff.org/.