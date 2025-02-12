Carrollton Elementary celebrates Valentine’s

In observance of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, students at Carrollton Elementary School (PK-5) celebrated with a fun and festive event by exchanging valentines with each other.

Before the exchange, students had the opportunity to create their own personalized boxes or bags to hold their valentines. Various games were played to keep everyone entertained and engaged.

In addition to games, delicious treats were shared among the attendees, adding to the festive atmosphere of the party, according to Carrollton Elementary Principal Holly Dodds.

Traditionally, St. Valentine’s Day is an annual festival to celebrate love, kindness, and friendship. Every year on Feb. 14, people celebrate by sending messages of love and affection to partners, family, and friends.