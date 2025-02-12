Carrollton secures fourth straight EBC wrestling title

By Jordan Miller

FPS Editor

Carrollton wrestling extended its dominance in the Eastern Buckeye Conference, clinching its fourth consecutive league title with a 42-28 victory over Minerva on Thursday night at Carrollton High School.

The Warriors delivered a strong performance in the highly anticipated matchup, securing key wins in the lower and upper weight classes to seal the victory.

“This was exactly the kind of match we expected—high intensity from start to finish,” Carrollton head coach Joseph McGee said.

Carrollton’s Jon Byler (126 pounds) opened the dual with a first-period pin over Minerva’s Colt Tarbet. Andrew Childs (132) followed with a dominant technical fall, defeating Talan Miller 18-0 in 3:18. Jayden Sutton (138) kept the Warriors rolling, pinning Kadin Ossler at 5:23.

Minerva responded with victories from Jason Sivy (144), Lincoln Wallace (150), Ethan Weaver (157), Breck Miller (165), and Hunter Dietrich (175), whose 34-second pin brought the Lions within striking distance.

However, Carrollton regained momentum in the later matches. Freshman Nolan Dietrich (190), the younger brother of Minerva senior Hunter Dietrich, secured a narrow 11-10 decision over Enoch Brodzenski, and Josh Rhiel (215) delivered a quick pin in 43 seconds. Carrollton’s Cohen Little pinned Minerva’s Alex Wright just 1:04 into the 106-pound match.

The defining moment came at 113 pounds, where Sawyer Broadwater’s major decision over Kolton Almasy (11-3) officially secured the Warriors’ championship victory.

“That was the match that put it away for us,” McGee said of Broadwater’s win. “I wish we could’ve won it by a little more, but in the end, a win is a win.”

With four straight EBC titles, Carrollton is in historic territory.

“This is the first time in school history we’ve won four in a row,” McGee said. “It’s a special achievement for our guys, and we’re not looking to stop here. We want five, six, seven, eight. We want to keep this streak going.”

In addition to this EBC title being Carrollton’s fourth in a row, it is the team’s fifth in the last six years and eighth in the last 11 years. Before their decade of dominance in the league, the Warriors had gone 27 years without winning a league title.

The victory gives Carrollton key momentum heading into the postseason.

“A long wrestling season takes a physical and mental toll on these guys,” McGee said. “Ending the regular season with a win keeps the energy high and the team motivated for what’s ahead. They know what’s at stake, and we’re ready to keep pushing forward.”

Carrollton will travel to Claymont for the sectional wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22.