Cherrywood Ridge offers a unique venue for local events

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Through faith and to fulfill a long-time dream, April Beck of the Beck family purchased Cherrywood Ridge Barn and Event Center with the intention of sharing the space and history of the property.

Cherrywood Ridge Barn and Event Center has a history dating back to 1837. It was originally a home to generations of families, later serving as a chicken hatchery and a bed and breakfast in the 1930s for travelers on the Lincoln Highway, which stretched from New York to San Francisco.

This history was not lost on the Beck family, particularly April, who to this day is still amazed by the property. The name is derived from the wild cherry trees along the ridge on the property.

“You have something that has been preserved, and you get to share it with people, which is something I feel very fortunate about,” said April. “Families kept it in working shape for over 150 years, making it available to share with guests.”

According to April, it wasn’t until attending a friend’s wedding at a barn that she was inspired to pursue owning a similar venue.

“Years ago, I attended a friend’s wedding in Xenia, Ohio, and it was on a farm before barn weddings really became popular,” said Beck. “It was a relaxing, low-key, and peaceful setting. It was a very different experience for me, and that is what sparked the idea. I thought it would be a very fun thing for me to do. I thought when I got older, I would maybe do this or run a bed and breakfast or something.”

Before purchasing Cherrywood Ridge Barn and Event Center, April had considered using her parents’ property, an old dairy farm in the Minerva area.

“I took a sabbatical from my day job and looked into the idea on my parents’ farm,” said April. “It just wasn’t the right place or the right time; it didn’t work out. So, I thought that was it for my idea.”

Years later, her parents told her about an auction.

“It was less than two weeks away,” April recalled. “I had never been to an auction in my life, but my mindset as of late has been that everything is a learning experience.”

Winning the auction was not something April expected.

“I remember exactly where I was standing on the property at the time,” said April. “I was in shock for a good while. People talk about dreams, and we tell people we have dreams to sound more exciting at parties, but do we ever really work at those? But here I am, and I get to.”

She explained that her brother, Tim Beck, motivated her to get things going soon after moving in. He owns his own business and has experience that is invaluable to April. Her parents, who first told her about the auction, help with parking and other event roles alongside other family members.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity and see how it works,” said April. “My goal from the beginning was to learn a lot and lean on the Lord a lot. This whole thing truly only happened because of God. I realize I am not the one in control, but I do play a part. This is all something He is allowing me to be part of.”

Cherrywood Ridge has been hosting events since 2022 and operates from May through October. It typically hosts 10 to 12 events annually, including graduation parties, weddings, baby showers, bridal showers, and Celebration of Life events.

“There is a lot I try to do for the brides for weddings because this is a huge and important thing in their lives,” said April. “If I can take as many things off their plate as possible, then they can enjoy the day more.”

Services include:

-Restroom facilities

-Tables and chairs

-Coordination of guest layouts

-Security when required

-Parking and transportation assistance

-Referrals to additional vendors

-Other logistical elements to ensure a seamless event experience

“If you have something like this, you have to share it,” said April. “My favorite aspect is that it is just so unique. The variation of color in the wood inside came only with time and weather. It’s a rustic look that can’t be replicated.”

For more information, visit cherrywoodridge.events, email booking@cherrywoodridge.events, or call 330-353-8554.