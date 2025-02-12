Conotton Valley weighs sports cut

By Jacquie Humphrey

FPS Correspondent

The Conotton Valley Board of Education recently held a special meeting to follow through with a recommendation from the State Auditor. Superintendent John Zucal clarified that the evaluation of sports offered at Conotton Valley was only a recommendation, not a mandate.

Zucal reported that Treasurer Denise Ketchum had created a spreadsheet to assist in the evaluation of each of the 10 sports offered at Conotton Valley. After the assessment, the recommendation to the board was that the track program is not feasible. The cost for track is calculated at $27,237 per season.

Zucal explained that not having a home site for the sport is the biggest determining factor and said that although Quaker Stadium was used last year, it is uncertain if that will be a viable opportunity going forward.

Board member Kevin Willoughby said he felt it was too late to be making a decision to cut an offering for the current school year and that “a comprehensive look at all sports” should be completed by June so that everyone—coaches and students—can make plans for open enrollment, if necessary.

Board member Rob Higgenbotham inquired if the money is available, and Ketchum advised that it is. Higgenbotham said that at this point, “we only need to know that the money is there.”

A decision is expected to be made on this issue at the regular board meeting on Feb. 19.