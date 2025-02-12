Golden Age Retreat seeks history

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Director of the Carroll County Golden Age Retreat Dawn Faulk visited the Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, with several updates.

Faulk said she is in the beginning stages of creating a history log of the Golden Age Retreat. She has photos of the building with no names or dates leading back to the 1800s. She asks that anyone with insight or knowledge of any history of the home contact her by calling the home at 330-627-4665.

Faulk also thanked the Carrollton Civic Club for its donation of five turkeys. On the topic of food, she wanted to clarify that the county home can accept food that has been stored properly, kept at the proper temperature, and is in the proper packaging. However, they are no longer allowed to accept previously cooked food. For example, they cannot accept the food if a church or organization makes a large meal and brings it. Faulk said this used to be allowed years ago but is no longer permitted.

Faulk thanked Linda Sherman, who still creates cards, treats, and holiday gifts.

She said the office will be closed on Feb. 17 for Presidents Day. There still can be visitations, and nurses will be working.

Commissioner Robert Wirkner asked about the differences between in-county residents and non-county residents in terms of enrollment. Faulk explained that Carroll County residents may come in whether they can private pay or not. Non-county residents must private pay for one year with a 10 percent surcharge.

“I want voters who continue to vote for your levy to realize this is a large benefit we get,” said Wirkner. “We appreciate county residents who keep voting for this because it provides a wonderful service for them.”

In other business, commissioners:

-PAID the bills of $301,356.60.

-HEARD Dog Warden Assistant Merle Long give a monthly report for January, including 17 impounded, three adopted to new families, three redeemed, zero euthanized, two citations for no license, and three citations for running at large.

Wirkner commended the dog warden department for raising the bar for the appearance of the staff there. Wirkner said they look professional, and people do notice.

-HEARD Carroll County Transit Director Sonja Trbovich report there have been 1,675 passenger trips; 33,418 service miles, and 35 declined rides.

-ENTERED an executive session for the discipline of a public employee. It lasted 10 minutes, and no action was taken. Afterwards, Wirkner made a motion to allow Commissioner Chris Modranski to further investigate the disciplinary matter and perfect the language needed regarding the complaint. This was approved.

-HEARD Commissioner Donald Leggett II report the Annex Building is on track, and most of the demolition is done. He said they are now proceeding with building walls and are done with destruction. It is, so far, staying on track.