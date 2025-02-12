Grand Jury returns felony, misdemeanor indictments

Nine indictments involving two assaults, drug charges, and a strangulation were among those returned by the Carroll County Grand Jury during a half-day session on Feb. 5.

According to Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney Steven D. Barnett, the grand jury heard testimony from 11 witnesses involving nine cases, all of which resulted in indictments against the following individuals:

Jonathan J. Castellucci, 32, of 7372 Canton Road NW, Malvern, was indicted on two counts of assault, both fourth-degree felonies.

According to the prosecutor, Castellucci assaulted two sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 8 while being held in jail on misdemeanor charges and being moved between cell blocks. The deputies sustained minor cuts during the altercation, the prosecutor said.

Richard A. Monigold, 23, of 11250 Blossom Road NE, Salineville, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Monigold allegedly fled from Carroll County sheriff’s deputies in Fox Township on Jan. 18, leading them into Jefferson County and through the village of Salineville before crashing and fleeing on foot back to Fox Township. Monigold later turned himself in to sheriff’s deputies, the prosecutor said.

Mary J. Coffy, 54, of 200 Maple Ave. NW, Carrollton; Tylor J. Hendrie, 34, of 130 East Lisbon St., Waynesburg; and Tyler M. Mason, 27, of 9163 West Southview St., Minerva, were each indicted on drug charges.

Coffy was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Hendrie was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Mason was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of drug paraphernalia offenses, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

The prosecutor said sheriff’s deputies located methamphetamine in a vehicle occupied by Coffy, Hendrie, and Mason on Jan. 3 at a Malvern gas station. A loaded rifle belonging to Hendrie was found accessible in the vehicle, and a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine was found in Mason’s possession. While being booked into jail, Coffy was found in possession of three grams of methamphetamine as she attempted to flush it down a jail toilet.

Adam L. Tarr, 39, of 8058 Stallion Road NW, Magnolia, was indicted on one count of strangulation, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Brittani R. Talarico, 34, also of 8058 Stallion Road NW, Magnolia, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to the prosecutor, Tarr and Talarico were involved in a domestic dispute on Jan. 27 with a 16-year-old child living in the house. It is alleged that Tarr grabbed the youth by the neck and that Talarico physically assaulted him.

Bernie Gene McDonald, 33, of 201 1/2 W. Line St., Minerva, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and two counts of assault, both first-degree misdemeanors. It is alleged that McDonald forced his way into a Minerva residence on Jan. 24 and assaulted an adult and a juvenile resident.

Joshua A. Petry, 39, of 4266 Milo Road, Carrollton, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; one count of strangulation, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to the prosecutor, Petry struck and strangled a woman with whom he lived on Jan. 26. Petry also confronted and assaulted a Dellroy man, breaking his nose. Both victims were treated for their injuries at hospitals.

Arraignments are scheduled to be held before Carroll County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael V. Repella II, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.