James D. McCully

It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of James D. McCully, 66, of Malvern, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born June 28, 1958, in Akron to Lester and Marilyn (Tschabold) McCully.

He retired from the Hoover Company, where he had worked for 35 years. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1976. He was a quiet, hardworking man who loved being at home with his family. He enjoyed playing, coaching and watching sports with his children and grandchildren. His words were few, but they were always funny, optimistic and encouraging.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carla (Ford) McCully, whom he married Feb. 12, 1977; two daughters, Jusana (Chris) Romano of Malvern and Jamie (Jason) Bole of Canton; his son, James McCully of Minerva; three sisters, Leslie (John) Forgach of Minerva, Debbie Collins of Malvern and Jeannie (Larry) Lipley of Biloxi, MS; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jim will be deeply missed.

There are no formal services at this time.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.