Brown Local Schools honor guidance counselors

Four Brown Local Schools counselors were recognized Feb. 7 in celebration of Ohio School Counselor Appreciation Day for their invaluable contributions in supporting students’ academic, social, and emotional well-being, according to School Superintendent Mark Scott.

“School counselors play a vital role in the Whole Child Framework, ensuring that students receive the guidance and support they need to succeed in academics, develop strong social skills, manage their behavior, and maintain good mental health,” Scott said.

“At Brown Local Schools, our counselors go above and beyond to meet the needs of every student, fostering a safe and nurturing learning environment,” he added.

What is National School Counseling Week?

Observed annually during the first full week of February, National School Counseling Week highlights the essential role of school counselors in student success. This week serves as an opportunity to:

-Honor the contributions of school counselors.

-Recognize the positive impact they have on students’ personal growth and well-being.

-Highlight their role in helping students achieve academic success and plan for future careers.

“At Brown Local Schools, we are fortunate to have an exceptional team of professionals dedicated to student success,” Scott said.

They include:

Lauren Wagner – School guidance counselor

Ashley Dorr – School guidance counselor & CARE Team support specialist

Tara Bowe – Springvale Health support

Myla Rockaway – Pathway Caring for Children

“Each of these individuals plays a critical role in supporting our students, providing resources, guidance, and care to help them navigate the challenges of school and life,” Scott noted.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our school counselors for their dedication, compassion, and commitment to our students. Your work does not go unnoticed, and we appreciate all that you do to make Brown Local Schools a place where students can thrive. Thank you for making a difference!”