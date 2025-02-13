Council moves forward with fire truck purchases

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Carrollton Village Council signed various ordinances approving the purchase of fire trucks and discussed a land and water agreement from 1976 at its Feb. 10 meeting.

Council approved Village Ordinances 2025-06, 2025-07, and 2025-08, which all pertain to purchasing two grass trucks (2025 Chevy Silverado 3500HD long-bed 4×4) and a Fouts Tanker/Pumper Truck (T480 Kenworth) and declaring them an emergency.

This was discussed by Fire Chief Shane Thomas at the Jan. 27 meeting with the intent to improve the fire department’s fleet of vehicles and better prepare them for the future. The fire department is selling four vehicles to accommodate this, and it is within their budget. Thomas said selling the vehicles now would prevent the need to age them out in several years and avoid replacement costs at a much higher price.

In an unrelated matter, Village Administrator Mark Wells brought up that the village has been notified of possible compliance issues regarding the use of encumbered areas in Ann Green Park by a Land and Water Conservation Fund Agreement signed in 1976. This was signed with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Wells said the agreement states it must be kept a recreational area, and it cited that a village garage is on a portion that should be recreation only. Wells told council a study was conducted in 2015 by the village and was told there were no problems.

Wells contacted David Bodo & Associates Surveying, and they reported there could be one problem that would need to be sorted out. Wells wrote a letter to the ODNR and did not receive a response by the time of the meeting.

In other business, council:

-HEARD Street Department Supervisor Ben Palmer report the list of street paving includes Northstar, Rainbow Circle, Northstar Cul-de-sac, Countryside Drive, Countryside Drive Cul-de-sac, Jones Avenue D.E., and the alley on the other side of East Main Street and Second Street. He also reported that the snow and ice in January resulted in vehicle maintenance. Two trucks were sent out for repairs. Due to the recent extreme cold and the freezing and thawing of ice, potholes are everywhere. They are patching potholes every week.

-APPROVED Ordinance 2025-05, an ordinance approving Addendum No. 1 to the Energy Consulting and Management Agreement with Trebel, LLC to act as an exclusive agent.

-HEARD the village has received official notification from the Ohio EPA of the reclassification of the Wastewater Treatment Plant from a Class III to a Class II plant.

-LEARNED the village will conduct public bid openings for the Third Street Stormwater Improvement Project on March 6 at noon.

-ACCEPTED the resignation of Assistant Water Supervisor Cody Shockey, effective March 14, 2025. The reason given was that he is moving out of state.

-PAID village bills of $533,687.73 in vendors, $73,197.25 in payroll, and payment of bills without prior certification totaling $6,701.55.

-SET the next meeting for Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at Carrollton Village Hall.