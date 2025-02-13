County launches health plan to improve well-being

The Carroll County General Health District has announced the development of the Carroll County Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the health, safety, prosperity, and resilience of local residents.

The CHIP is a county-wide initiative spearheaded by the health district but shaped by community partnerships and resident input. It is being developed through a collaborative process, incorporating data and needs assessments gathered in 2024 from community members, local organizations, healthcare providers, and government agencies.

Throughout 2024, the health district facilitated multiple engagement sessions, including the Community Health Assessment Summit, two Youth Strategic Planning Sessions, and an Equity & Poverty Work Session. These discussions led to the identification of three priority areas for the CHIP:

Healthy Living – Promoting access to nutritious food, physical activity, and healthy lifestyle choices.

Access to Care – Addressing the shortage of healthcare providers and specialty services to ensure residents receive essential medical care.

Mental Health and Substance Use – Supporting youth resilience and tackling mental health and substance use challenges.

Additionally, the CHIP will address social and environmental factors that influence health outcomes, such as poverty, housing, education, and transportation. By focusing on these social determinants, the health district aims to better support vulnerable populations, including youth, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.

The CHIP is expected to be released this month and will be available on the Carroll County General Health District’s website.

“We are putting the strategies of the CHIP into action, and we need your help,” said Kelly Morris, health commissioner at the Carroll County General Health District. “We would like to partner with any community member or organization interested in improving the health of our community. Sharing expertise and aligning efforts makes us stronger in addressing the health needs of Carroll County. Your involvement is essential to building a healthy and thriving Carroll County.”

Residents and organizations interested in contributing to the CHIP initiative can contact Kelly Morris at kmorris@carroll-lhd.org. More information is available on the Carroll County General Health District’s website at carroll-lhd.org.