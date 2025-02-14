Edna Mae Maple

Edna Mae Maple, 80, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

She was born May 29, 1944, in Carrollton, Ohio, to the late Herman and Edna Shuman.

A 1962 graduate of Carrollton High School, she loved cooking and baking for her family and spending time gardening, working in her flower beds, and canning. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church.

On July 8, 1967, she married the love of her life, Alvie Samuel Maple. Together, they are survived by six children: Anna (Dan) Thornton, Bridget (Ron) Hepner, Alan (Heather Lee) Maple, John (Megan) Maple, Rebecca Maple, and Mandi (Josh) Riggs; 14 grandchildren: Jessica, Chelsea, Ronnie, Ryan, Morgan, Austin, Tyler, Samuel, Salem, Jaden, Jazmine, Journey, Josten, and Jordy; five great-grandchildren: Roam, Grey, Ellowyn, Liam, and Blake; five stepchildren: Mary Buehler, Beth Hoenicke, Denise Howell, Ed Maple, and Mark Maple; a sister, Ruth Ann Hunt; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; three brothers, Jim Shuman, Herman Shuman, and Gene Shuman; and three stepchildren, Sam Maple, Chris Buffa, and Tom Maple.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Tasha Antonelli for the wonderful care she provided for their mother.

A private graveside service was held in Westview Cemetery, with Fr. Jonas Shell officiating.

Dodds Funeral Homes assisted with arrangements.