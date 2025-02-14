Herman E. Muesegaes Jr.

Herman E. Muesegaes Jr., 91, of Amsterdam, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 13, 2025, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton.

A son of the late Herman Sr. and Ruth Muenze Muesegaes, he was born Dec. 26, 1933, in Jefferson County.

Herman was a graduate of Jefferson Union High School and worked as a sales representative for Detroit Diesel until his retirement. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amsterdam.

He is survived by his children, Sandy (Bob) Kinney of Amsterdam, Karen (Todd) Jones of Stow, and Jim (Charlotte) Muesegaes of Hohenwald, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Martin of Bloomingdale; and two brothers, Fred Muesegaes of California and Robert Muesegaes of Oklahoma.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, June, in 2016, and a great-grandson, Matthew Jones.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amsterdam, with Fr. Jack McCoy officiating.

Burial will be in East Springfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Herman’s name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, P.O. Box 37, Amsterdam, OH 43903.

Dodds Funeral Homes assisted with arrangements.